Siddaramaiah criticises PM Modi over guarantee promises

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had criticised the Congress government for implementing many guarantee programs, is now campaigning in the name of "Modi Guarantee".

“It is a shame that Prime Minister Modi is promoting government programs funded by the people of the state and the people of Karnataka as his programme,” the Chief Minister was talking at the induction programme of various party leaders held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the state and the government does not Modi’s support.

The Chief Minister also appreciated Gauri Shankar and Dasarahalli Manjunath of Tumkur Rural Constituency for upholding the secular and constitutional values by leaving JD (S) and joining Congress.

"Janata Dal was secular when we were in the party. Now "S" has been removed and only Janata Dal remains. Since JD (S) joined hands with the BJP in the past, all the secularists remained separate in the Janata Parivar. Now JD (S) is joining hands with BJP again. They were annoyed when I called JD (S) the "B" team of the BJP. They have proved it right what I had said then," he said.

He said that the JD (S) is no longer a mass political party. “It is limited to just being a family party. With Gourishankar and Manjunath who have understood the double game of JD (S) and have joined Congress. Many of them will follow,” he said.

KPCC President D.K Shivakumar, Secretary Salim Ahmed and other leaders were also present on the occasion.