Siblings found dead in Delhi house, mother injured; father's body recovered from railway tracks

NEW DELHI: Police on Saturday found an injured woman along with the bodies of her two children in their rented accommodation in East Delhi while her husband was found dead on the railway tracks nearby.

According to police, they received information from a man around 2 pm that his elder brother Shyamji Chaurasia (42), a resident of Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar, was missing while the house was locked since Friday.

A police team immediately reached the house and found it locked from outside while a foul smell was emanating from inside.

They broke open the lock and found the siblings -- Kartik (15) and Astha (9) -- dead while their mother Shanno (40) was lying unconscious in a room, a police officer said.

The woman has multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment, he said.

It was suspected that Shyamji, who ran a tea stall in Mayur Vihar, strangulated his children to death, attacked his wife and then fled, another police official said.

While the police were investigating the case, they received information that Shyamji's body had been found on the railway tracks near their house.

Shyamji's younger brother told police that he went to the house on Friday evening but found it locked from outside. On Saturday morning, he visited the house again only to find it still locked and his brother's phone unreachable. In the afternoon, when a foul smell started emanating from the house, he informed the police, officials said.

Police suspect that after attacking his wife and children, Shyamji ended his life on the railway tracks. Further investigation into the case was underway, a police official said.