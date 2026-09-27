Sibal slams CEC for 'unilateral decisions', urges SC to consider annulling recent polls

The former Union minister said while Kumar has been given immunity from criminal prosecution through a new law brought in by the Modi government, Seema Khanna, who managed ECI NET operations and does not possess statutory immunity, must be arrested and an FIR lodged against her.

Khanna's role has come under scrutiny amid the row over The Indian Express report that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three commissioners -- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of the special intensive revision (SIR) has been under the supervision of all three commissioners.

But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily.

Referring to the Election Commission statement on Saturday, Sibal claimed that the CEC acknowledged decisions were not taken unanimously over the past several months.

He alleged that actions were decided "unilaterally" by Gyanesh Kumar rather than by the full Commission.

Commission meetings operated without distributed agendas or recorded minutes, preventing other commissioners from reviewing or commenting on decisions, he claimed at a press conference here.

Sibal noted that these unilateral practices spanned 10 months, covering state elections from June 2025 (Bihar) through April 2026 (West Bengal).