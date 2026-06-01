Shubham Kumar tops IIT entrance JEE-Advanced, Arohi Deshpande is female topper

NEW DELHI: Shubham Kumar from Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced with 330 out of 360 marks, officials announced on Monday.
A total of 56,880 candidates qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026. Of the total qualified candidates, 10,107 are female candidates. A total of 46,773 male candidates.
One third-gender candidate, who appeared for the exam, could not make it. The exam also saw 3,052 PwD candidates register, of whom 2,864 appeared in both papers and 887 qualified.
Shubham Kumar of the IIT Delhi zone secured the top rank in the Common Rank List (CRL), scoring 330 out of 360 marks.
Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the top-ranked female candidate with an All India Rank (CRL) of 77. She scored 280 out of 360 marks.
Kabeer Chhillar came second scoring 329 marks. Jatin Chahar secured the third rank with 319 marks.
Shubham Kumar said he was delighted to secure the top rank.
"I had been preparing for JEE Advanced for the past two years, and I was hopeful that my hard work would help me secure a good rank. Now that I have secured All India Rank 1, I feel very happy," Kumar told PTI Videos.
According to the result data released by Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, a total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers of JEE (Advanced) 2026 conducted on May 17, out of 1,87,389 registered candidates.
The IIT Madras zone had the highest number of qualified candidates at 14,294, followed by IIT Bombay with 12,389 and IIT Delhi with 10,697 qualified candidates.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results and download the final answer key through the official JEE Advanced website.
To download the result, candidates can log in using their roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.
The final answer key of JEE (Advanced) 2026 was also released on Monday and has been uploaded on the official website.
The JEE (Advanced) is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and several other premier engineering institutions across the country. PTI KSH GJS VN VN