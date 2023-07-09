Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra suspended for 2 days; 1 pilgrim dead, 2 missing

KULLU: One pilgrim was killed and two others went missing after falling from a hill near Parvati Bagh during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Himachal Pradesh, said officials on Sunday.

As per information, the three pilgrims slipped while undertaking the Yatra from Parvati Bagh.

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu Ashutosh Garg said that in view of the inclement weather conditions in the regions, a red alert has been issued and the Yatra has been suspended for Sunday and Monday. He said, "In view of the 'red' alert for heavy rain and the fact that the Yatra route beyond Parvati Bag is damaged, the Yatra has been suspended for July 9 and 10."

The Shrikhand Mahadev trek is a pilgrim trail that leads to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak (17,150 ft), named after Lord Shiva. The main attraction of this trek is the view of the beautiful Himalayan ranges from the Parvati Valley.

Earlier in the day, a portion of National Highway 3 has been washed away by the overflowing Beas River in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Losar village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received an 'unexpected' spell of snowfall on Sunday as various parts of north India remain affected due to heavy rainfall.

The entire village was covered with a thick layer of snow after it experienced the surprise snowfall on Sunday morning.

"Losar village received an unexpected sudden snowfall on Sunday morning as various parts of north India are affected due to heavy rainfall," officials said.

A flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in Lahaul and Spiti district in the wee hours of Sunday, an official statement said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. IMD also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the State.

"A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts," IMD HP deputy director Bui Lal told ANI.