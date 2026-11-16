'Show some respect to books': SC to Centre over 'shifting' books from Central Secretariat Library

"I would like them to give a breakup of how much space is presently being used for bookshelves and compare it with how much is used in the new place," she submitted, adding that some two lakh books of the library are being kept at a place in RK Puram for the past 15 years in an "atrocious condition".

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the books lying in a space at RK Puram came from a Tulsi Sadan Library, to which the court asked the amicus to verify if the books have the library's tag.

After brief arguments, the bench told the Centre that the books from the Central Secretariat Library should not be shifted until the next hearing.

"You will not shift the books then," Justice Kumar told Bhati while asking the government to "show some respect for the books".

On October 5, the top court asked the Centre to give the actual layout plan and details of the area which would be allotted for housing the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista plan.

It had issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on the proposed relocation of the library.

The government had earlier told the bench that the library presently has an area of 4,144 square metres and it would be allotted around 5,200 square metres now.

The bench had asked the Centre to file an affidavit indicating whether the space to be allotted for the library would be adequate to house not only the books that are presently stored at Shastri Bhawan but also the books which are stated to be lying in cartons in RK Puram and which have not been opened since 2011.

The Indian Express had reported that the library, currently spread over four floors in Shastri Bhawan here since 1969, was facing uncertainty as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had allotted only two rooms in the Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.

The Union housing ministry clarified that space for the library had been provided in the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

"Contrary to a few reports, it is clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided for in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan. The necessary process for construction of the library is underway," the ministry had said in a post on X.