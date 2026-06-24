Should never be taken back in Congress: Jairam Ramesh on young leaders who switched to BJP

In an interview with PTI Videos, Ramesh said it would be "shameful for us" to even consider them to come back.

The Congress leader, however, specified that this was his personal opinion.

Ramesh's remarks came in response to a question on the exodus to the BJP of young leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and Milind Deora over the last 12 years and whether the Congress could consider their return in future if such a situation presents itself.