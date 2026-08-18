Should be mandatory for education officials to send their kids to govt schools, says Abhijeet Dipke

Ministers and politicians should also send their children to village schools for at least a day to understand the plight of rural students who are forced to walk several kilometres every day, said Dipke who last week launched the 'School Thik Karo' (improve schools) campaign.

Speaking to reporters at Limbala in his native Hingoli district, Dipke evaded a direct reply when asked whether he planned to contest Lok Sabha elections from Hingoli, only saying that if government schools improved, he would have no issue to contest elections on.

Earlier, Dipke had posted a video of the headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school in the village who allegedly drank and slept in class.

Authorities suspended the teacher on Tuesday, but he would not leave the village till a new teacher replaces him, the Cockroach Janta Party leader said.