Short of flyers: Mumbai, Kuwait services cancelled

Apart from the cancellations, several outbound flights from Chennai to destinations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kuala Lumpur and Frankfurt were delayed between up to two hours from Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Airport sources said the flights were delayed due to operational reasons. However, the passengers complained that no proper announcements were made regarding the cancellations and delays.