Short of flyers: Mumbai, Kuwait services cancelled

CHENNAI: Four flights to Mumbai and Kuwait were cancelled due to a shortage of passengers, while 12 other domestic and international flights were delayed by up to two hours overnight at the Chennai airport.
An Air India flight scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Mumbai at 8.25 pm on Monday, and the return flight to Mumbai scheduled for 9.05 pm were both cancelled. Similarly, a Kuwait Airways flight from Kuwait scheduled to arrive at 2.25 am on Tuesday and the return flight scheduled for 3.25 am were also cancelled. Officials said all four cancellations were due to a shortage of passengers.
Apart from the cancellations, several outbound flights from Chennai to destinations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kuala Lumpur and Frankfurt were delayed between up to two hours from Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Airport sources said the flights were delayed due to operational reasons. However, the passengers complained that no proper announcements were made regarding the cancellations and delays.