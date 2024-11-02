Shoranur train tragedy: ‘Bharathapuzha bridge does not fall within the scope of rag picking’

CHENNAI: Hours after three rag pickers engaged by a contractor of Southern Railway (SR) were run over by an express train on a Bridge at Shoranur in Palakkad division, the zone railway headquarters here clarified that the Bharathapuzha Bridge on which three persons were run over by Train no 12626 Kerala Express did not fall within the scope of rag picking.

SR also announced that it has commenced the process of terminating the contract of Malappuram based rag-picking contractor, and assured criminal complaint against the contractor for failing to ensure workers’ safety.

An official statement released by SR said that the routine contract for rag picking in the Shoranur yard & approaches was given to the contractor M/s MUNAVVAR THONIKKADAVAT H-MALAPPURAM under Contract No. SR/PGT/Civil/2023/0009 dated February 7, 2023.

The Bharathapuzha bridge, which is a Steel plate girder Bridge located at km 1/200-600 and this bridge does not fall in the scope of the rag picking.

The contractor was assigned the work of clearing rags in the area between LC No. 1 and Ernakulam approach of Bharatpuzha railway bridge (i.e. km 1/600-1/900) for which there is direct road access via level crossing, the clarification statement issued late Saturday said.

“Upon completion of the work, a group of about 10 labourers, instead of using the road, took the railway bridge to cross over the other side to reach the station, that too without informing the railway officials and without the permission of Railway Personnel, the SR headquarters claimed.

“Since no railway work was planned on the bridge on the day, no railway protection was available on the bridge. Four individuals were hit by a train. The bridge on the UP line side has a speed restriction of 30kmph, but unfortunately, the workers took the bridge on the Down line side which does not have any speed restriction. At the same time Train No: 12626 Kerala Express also entered over the bridge on the Down line side. Unfortunately, at that time 3 workers were run over and 1 worker jumped into the river,” the SR statement said.

The action for terminating the contract has been initiated and criminal case also is being lodged against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers about the incoming trains, the SR authorities said, announcing that ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 lakh each would be disbursed to the deceased workers’ families soon.