Shopkeeper beaten up in Delhi over suspicion of selling cow meat

NEW DELHI: A man was beaten by some people for allegedly selling cow meat at his grocery shop in the Vijay Nagar area of northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

They said meat samples collected from the shop have been sent for forensic examination.

According to police, the complainant in the case is a 15-year-old boy, a resident of Vijay Nagar, who claimed that he bought meat for Rs 400 per kg from the shop of Chaman Kumar (44), a resident of Kaushik Enclave in Burari, and later suspected it to be cow meat.

After word spread about the sale of suspected cow meat, members of different organisations gathered outside Kumar's shop and manhandled him. He is undergoing medical examination, police said.

A team was dispatched to the spot following a PCR call. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being collected and reviewed to establish the sequence of events, they said.

"Meat samples have been seized from the shop and sent for forensic examination to determine whether it is cow meat," a senior police officer said.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles. The forensic report is awaited. Police will take action based on its findings," said the officer.

Police said the situation in Vijay Nagar is currently under control and additional force has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.