Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya in UP

The police immediately whisked him away.

ByIANSIANS|21 Aug 2023 8:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-21 08:15:14.0  )
Visuals from the spot

LUCKNOW: A young man threw a shoe at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasada Maurya at a party function on Monday.

The shoe slipped the target and the youth, Akash Saini was immediately overpowered by the people and thrashed before he was handed over to the police.

More details are awaited.

On Sunday BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan faced an ink attack in Mau from where he is contesting a by-election.

