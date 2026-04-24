'Shocks judicial conscience': Punjab & Haryana HC rejects Kathua rape-murder accused's bail

Basra gave a graphic detail about the manner in which the rape and murder of the 8-year-old had been committed.

"Medical opinion also established that the victim was kept without food and administered sedatives. The cause (of) death was asphyxia leading to cardio-pulmonary arrest. Considering the nature and gravity of offence, petitioner was not entitled to concession of bail," the advocates, opposing the bail, said.

In its seven-page judgment, the court acknowledged that personal liberty is a cherished constitutional principle embodied in Article 21 of the Constitution, but in matters involving serious and gruesome crimes, the courts are required to balance the rights of the victim, those of society at large and of the accused.

"Thus, judicial discretion in matters of bail must be exercised cautiously, based upon relevant considerations. Ordinarily in cases of long detention, courts lean favorably towards the accused but there is no straight jacket formula," the High Court said, adding that the discretion has to be exercised considering the intrinsic merits of the case and the gravity of the charge.

The bench said Shubam has been "attributed principal role in the heinous crime of gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old child. Investigation has found him involved in the gruesome murder and rape right from the stage of kidnapping the child till the child was done to death in a barbaric manner."

The court said that while there are reasonable grounds to believe that a "prima-facie case is made out against him", his exact role would be determined on evidence, which is yet to be presented during the course of the trial.