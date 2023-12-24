Shocker: Drone targets oil vessel off Gujarat

NEW DELHI: A suspected drone attack on a merchant vessel with 21 Indian crew in the Arabian Sea off India’s west coast caused an explosion on Saturday but there was no report of any casualties in the incident, according to military sources and a maritime agency. The Indian Navy has rushed an aircraft and warships to offer assistance.

No casualties were reported among the crew on the tanker, MV Chem Pluto, that had around 20 Indian citizens. The ship was attacked about 200 km southwest of Veraval, Gujarat. The attack follows a spate of similar strikes by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi-rebels in the Red Sea in response to the ongoing war on Gaza.

A P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, deployed by the Indian Navy after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO, reported the incident, ascertained the safety of the vessel and its crew, Indian military sources said.

An attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel 200 nautical miles South West of Veraval, India, caused “an explosion and fire”, the UKMTO said on its website.

Indian Navy officials said a maritime patrol aircraft sent to the area flew overhead the merchant vessel and established contact with it.

“The aircraft ascertained the safety of the vessel and its crew,” said a Navy official adding that the Navy has already dispatched a frontline warship for safety of the cargo vessel.

It is learnt that the Indian Coast Guard also diverted its ship ICGS Vikram to the area where the merchant ship is located.

The military sources said the vessel now heading towards the nearest port. The vessel was reportedly bringing crude oil from a port in Saudi Arabia to Mangalore port.

They said out of 22 crew members onboard the vessel, 21 are Indians.

In a brief statement, the UKMTO said it “received a report of an attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel causing an explosion and fire. Incident 200 NM South West of Veraval, India.”

It said the fire was “extinguished” and there were no casualties.

“Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it said.

According to maritime security firm Ambrey, the event, which is the first of its kind so far away from the Red Sea, fell within an area the firm considered a “heightened threat area” for Iranian drones.

Earlier on Saturday, the US accused Iran of being “deeply involved” in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

National security spokesperson Adrienne Watson said it was “consistent with Iran’s long-term material support and encouragement of the Houthis’ destabilising actions in the region”.

Later, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander warned that it would force the closure of waterways other than the Red Sea if “America and its allies continue committing crimes” in Gaza.

Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Naqdi said these could include the Mediterranean Sea and Strait of Gibraltar - but offered no details of how this would happen.