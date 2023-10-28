Shocked: Priyanka Gandhi after India abstains on UN resolution calling for truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said she was "shocked and ashamed" that India has abstained in the United National General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution that called for a humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's words, Priyanka Gandhi said "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind, and added that refusing to take a stand goes against everything the country has stood for as a nation.

"I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza. Our county was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives, these principles form the basis of the constitution that defines our nationhood. They represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

She further said, "To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication, and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation."

India on Friday abstained from voting on a resolution tabled by Jordan in the United Nations that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Canada proposed an amendment to the resolution drafted by Jordan, which originally called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip but did not condemn the terror organisation Hamas.

India voted in favour of Canada's proposed amendment along with 87 other nations. However, it could not be adopted as it did not have a two-thirds majority. The Jordanian-led draft resolution was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against, and 45 abstentions.

The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.

Expressing deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, India at the UN urged both parties to "de-escalate, eschew violence."

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel on Friday (local time) in her remarks at the United Nations General Assembly Emergency Special Session on the Israel-Hamas war said, "India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility."

She noted that India has always supported a "negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine."

Patel said that India urges the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence, and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations.

The adoption of the Jordanian resolution is the first formal response of the United Nations to the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine since the Hamas terror attacks of 7 October. The voting at UNGA comes at a time when Israel has announced expanding ground operations in Gaza