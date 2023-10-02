Shivamogga incident: Action against those taking law into own hands, Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that action will be taken against anyone taking the law into their own hands following the stone pelting incident during an Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga. "We are here to take action on anyone who takes the law into their hands. We condemn such incidents. We want peace. We don't encourage any such activities. The govt is committed to taking action against the culprits," Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier said that the situation is now under control and 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. He further said that the government will not tolerate such activities. "An Eid Milad procession was underway when some miscreants pelted stones. They also threw stones at the police. So far 40 people have been arrested. Our government will not tolerate such activities. The situation is under control now," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The Shivamogga district administration in Karnataka has imposed section 144 on the premises of Shivamogga Mahanagara Palika limits following the incident. According to the police, a group of miscreants pelted stones at some vehicles and houses during the Eid Milad procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) GK Mithun Kumar said that security has been tightened in the area and a case has been registered based on complaints from the police personnel who were injured during the incident. "Some vehicles and houses were damaged due to this. Some police officers have also been hit by the stones. We have asked all of them to file a complaint. Security has been tightened in the area. A group of people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Based on video clips and information from witnesses, the miscreants were arrested. Section 144 has been imposed in the area as a precautionary measure," SP Mithun Kumar said.

The SP further said, "2 Rapid Action Force (RAF) platoon, 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 500 Home Guard personnel deployed. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Complaints are also taken from police personnel who have been pelted with stones." The official also informed that the Eid Milad procession was peaceful apart from the Shantinagar-Ragigudda incident and the situation is presently under control.