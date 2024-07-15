Shivakumar's petition challenging CBI FIR dismissed by SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar challenging the CBI's FIR against him in the disproportionate assets case.



A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma said it was not inclined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order.

"Sorry. Dismissed," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Shivakumar against the October 19, 2023 order of the high court which rejected his plea.

The HC also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conclude the investigation and file the report within three months.

The CBI has alleged that Shivakumar amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2013 and 2018. He was a minister in the previous Congress government during this period.

The FIR was filed by the CBI on September 3, 2020. Shivakumar challenged the FIR in the high court in 2021.