Shivakumar visits his Kanakapura constituency first time as CM, receives resounding welcome

Speaking to reporters ahead of leaving Bengaluru for Kanakapura, Shivakumar said, "People there have brought me from Doddalahalli up to here....So my first visit is to my constituency to meet my people and express gratitude to them. It is my duty to express gratitude to those who have nurtured me politically for the last 40 years." Shivakumar was sworn in as chief minister along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.

Later, addressing a gathering at Tungani, Shivakumar said, "I have come to Kanakapura today. I also spoke to party workers in Harohalli and Kaggalipura. I pay my respects to you -- the people of Kanakapura who blessed me and elected me to the Assembly eight times. It is because of you that I am sitting in the chief minister's chair at Vidhana Soudha today".

He said, "I may be the chief minister of the state, and the people of Kanakapura may have elected me repeatedly as their MLA, But when I am within the boundary of this constituency, I'm not the CM, I'm your servant".