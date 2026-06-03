Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM of Karnataka

The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, who was elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan's Glass House.

Though it is not officially known how many ministers will take oath on Wednesday in the first phase, sources suggest that 12 to 14 may be sworn in.