Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM, announces free bus pass for students, 10,000 Yuva Sanghas

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar at the Lok Bhavan here and 13 other party legislators were also sworn in as ministers.

Soon after taking oath, in the presence of top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar chaired his first cabinet meeting and announced youth-student-centric welfare initiatives including grant of free bus pass for students and formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas to raise leadership quality and build social harmony.

Clad in a silk kurta and dhoti, Shivakumar took the oath in the name of the revered seer "Gangadhar Ajja" while holding a copy of the Constitution. He bowed, and paid obeisance to the gathering before taking the oath.