Shivakumar says Karnataka, TN should cooperate on development, asserts right to build Mekedatu dam

Emphasising cooperation with neighbouring Tamil Nadu on development despite political differences, he said Karnataka would seek the necessary clearances and pursue the project in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

"In politics, we will compete; in development, we will cooperate," Shivakumar told reporters here, referring to his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the discussions on issues concerning Karnataka.

Mekedatu project has been a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The neighbouring state opposes the project, stating that it will affect the interests of its farmers, while Karnataka says that the reservoir will help it supply the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and act as a buffer during water scarcity.

Shivakumar said all political parties had agreed that the Mekedatu project should proceed and that he was submitting the necessary documents to the Central ministries to secure forest and environmental clearances.

He had also urged the Centre to reject the Kasturirangan report, he said.

"Let them (Tamil Nadu government) come with a delegation. I will show them and explain how this project will benefit them," he said, responding to criticism from Tamil Nadu over his remarks on the project.