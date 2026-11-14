Shivakumar says Karnataka, TN should cooperate on development, asserts right to build Mekedatu dam

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the state would continue to pursue the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River, asserting that it had the right to build the dam while also protecting Tamil Nadu's share of water.
Emphasising cooperation with neighbouring Tamil Nadu on development despite political differences, he said Karnataka would seek the necessary clearances and pursue the project in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.
"In politics, we will compete; in development, we will cooperate," Shivakumar told reporters here, referring to his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the discussions on issues concerning Karnataka.
Mekedatu project has been a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The neighbouring state opposes the project, stating that it will affect the interests of its farmers, while Karnataka says that the reservoir will help it supply the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and act as a buffer during water scarcity.
Shivakumar said all political parties had agreed that the Mekedatu project should proceed and that he was submitting the necessary documents to the Central ministries to secure forest and environmental clearances.
He had also urged the Centre to reject the Kasturirangan report, he said.
"Let them (Tamil Nadu government) come with a delegation. I will show them and explain how this project will benefit them," he said, responding to criticism from Tamil Nadu over his remarks on the project.
Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had clearly recognised Tamil Nadu's right to 177 TMC of water, adding that Karnataka was duty-bound to protect that entitlement.
"It is our duty to protect their right. At the same time, it is our right to build the dam and provide them with water," he said.
On other issues raised during his interaction with the Prime Minister, Shivakumar said he had sought equal funding from the Centre and state for Metro Rail projects and the constitution of a technical committee.
He also called for expediting pending Metro projects and extending the Pink Line.
He said he had explained the need for flyovers and double-decker structures in Bengaluru to the Prime Minister, along with Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.
Only about eight per cent of Bengaluru's area was covered by roads, compared with 18 to 20 per cent in other places, he said, adding that land acquisition would cost around Rs 50,000 per square foot, making conventional road expansion difficult.
He said the state was willing to share the expenditure on double-decker structures and had also proposed bringing an all-party delegation to discuss the issues. The prime minister had agreed to the proposal, he added.
Earlier, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Shivakumar highlighted his contributions to industrialisation, scientific development, education and the country's democratic institutions.
He said institutions such as HAL, IITs, HMT and BHEL were established during Nehru's tenure and recalled his contribution to laying the foundation for India's industrial and power sectors.
Nehru's vision for development, Five-Year Plans and initiatives to promote education and scientific research were also among his significant contributions, he said.
The chief minister also recalled Nehru's role in strengthening democracy, his association with the framing of the Constitution under B R Ambedkar's leadership and the financial assistance extended to the Tungabhadra dam project in Karnataka.
He said Nehru's legacy continued to inspire the country and that political leaders in public office should draw guidance from his contributions.