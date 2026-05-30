Shivakumar meets Karnataka Guv ahead of CLP meeting

The meeting comes ahead of his possible election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party this evening.

According to sources, Shivakumar met the Governor to informally discuss the swearing-in of the new CM and council of Ministers, as the latter is expected to leave for Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district later in the day to attend Vice President's event there on Sunday.

While sources suggest that swearing-in could take place on Sunday or Monday, there are also reports that it may be scheduled next week, probably Wednesday. Official confirmation is awaited.