Shivakumar meets Jal Shakti Minister, seeks early nod for Rs 16,745-crore Mekedatu project

Shivakumar told the Union Minister that timely decisions on pending water-related matters were essential to meet the state's drinking water, irrigation and drought-mitigation needs, and to enable Karnataka to utilise its legitimate share of water resources.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said the Central Water Commission (CWC) had inspected the Mekedatu region and that alternative land had been identified to compensate for the forest land that would be used. "I have provided information regarding this," he said.

The central teams, he said, had understood the nature of the project and realised that it could not be used for agricultural irrigation. "That is why I have asked Tamil Nadu to come and inspect it," he said.