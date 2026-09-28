Shivakumar meets Jal Shakti Minister, seeks early nod for Rs 16,745-crore Mekedatu project

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and sought early clearances for several key water resource projects, including the Rs 16,745-crore Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project.
Shivakumar told the Union Minister that timely decisions on pending water-related matters were essential to meet the state's drinking water, irrigation and drought-mitigation needs, and to enable Karnataka to utilise its legitimate share of water resources.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said the Central Water Commission (CWC) had inspected the Mekedatu region and that alternative land had been identified to compensate for the forest land that would be used. "I have provided information regarding this," he said.
The central teams, he said, had understood the nature of the project and realised that it could not be used for agricultural irrigation. "That is why I have asked Tamil Nadu to come and inspect it," he said.
The state government submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR), along with its compliance report, to the CWC on August 13, 2026, for appraisal. Shivakumar said the state had been pursuing the matter with the commission and requested that the appraisal be completed on priority.
On the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) award, Shivakumar urged the Jal Shakti Ministry to move the Supreme Court, implead itself in the case and seek early publication of the award in the Gazette.
The matter came up before the Supreme Court on September 23 and has been posted along with pending civil appeals for November 4, 2026. Early notification of the award, he said, would allow Karnataka to use its allocated share of water and take up associated irrigation projects.
"The Union Minister has assured me that the Krishna project will be discussed with all the chief ministers concerned," Shivakumar added.
The chief minister also sought central assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project, whose revised cost estimate of Rs 21,167.93 crore was appraised at the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Advisory Committee meeting on March 20, 2026.
He requested Patil to recommend to the 16th Finance Commission that the project be brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and that central assistance, as announced in the Union Budget 2023-24, be released at the earliest.
Timely funding, he said, was necessary to maintain the project's momentum and ensure that benefits reach the drought-prone areas of Central Karnataka.
The state government has also submitted several proposals under the PMKSY and the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) covering irrigation development, modernisation and flood mitigation, among other interventions.
Shivakumar asked the Centre to direct the CWC to complete its appraisal and grant the necessary clearances so that the state can access Central assistance.
On the Godavari-Cauvery Link and Bedti-Varada (Hirevadatti) Link projects, Karnataka has conveyed its in-principle concurrence to the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) for signing the Memorandum of Agreement, subject to certain considerations.
The state has sought a review of its proposed share and asked the NWDA to ensure an equitable allocation comparable to that proposed for other beneficiary states, keeping in view Karnataka's requirements and interests in the Krishna and Cauvery basins.
Shivakumar urged the Jal Shakti Ministry, the CWC and the NWDA to examine all issues on priority and take necessary action, saying they were important for the long-term development of irrigation and drinking water facilities in the state.