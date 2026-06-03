Shivakumar cabinet to have 14 ministers; Siddaramaiah's son to be inducted

NEW DELHI: The new Congress government in Karnataka led by D K Shivakumar will have 14 ministers in the Cabinet, including his predecessor Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra.
G Parameshwara, who was the Home Minister in the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet and a prominent Dalit face of the Congress, will be the deputy chief minister, top party sources said They said the new cabinet will be a blend of experience and youth and will have people from all sections and confidants of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.
K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and Sathish Jarakiholi are also likely to take oath.
Among the young faces likely to be included in the cabinet are Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, former speaker U T Khader, Eshwar Khandre and Yathindra Siddaramaiah. Sources said Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil are also likely to be included in the cabinet.
Shivakumar, the 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, was elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30.
He along with other minister will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan's Glass House in Bengaluru.
Top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and chief ministers in party ruled states besides some opposition leaders will attend the oath taking ceremony. PTI SKC DV DV