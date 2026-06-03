National

Shivakumar cabinet to have 14 ministers; Siddaramaiah's son to be inducted

G Parameshwara, who was the Home Minister in the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet and a prominent Dalit face of the Congress, will be the deputy chief minister, top party sources said They said the new cabinet will be a blend of experience and youth and will have people from all sections and confidants of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.