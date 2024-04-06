Shiv Sena ministers to discuss LS poll strategy amid pending seat-sharing agreement

MUMBAI: Even as the seat-sharing arrangement remains inclusive in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ministers will meet on Saturday at the residence state Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai to decide the Lok Sabha poll management strategy and its implementation.

Shambhuraj Desai has said that each minister will be given the responsibility of two to three constituencies.

Saturday's meeting is crucial as it comes at a time when the Shiv Sena is yet to know how many seats it will ultimately get in the seat-sharing deal.

Shiv Sena has staked its claim over 16 seats but so far the party has announced its nominees for eight constituencies, which include Ramtek, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Kolhapur, Hatkanangale, Maval, Shirdi and South Central Mumbai.

The party has not yet declared its candidates in Thane which is Eknath Shinde's home turf and also in Kalyan, from where his son Shrikant Shinde is the sitting MP. Incidentally, the BJP has pressed for the Thane seat citing better winning prospects.

Further, the Shiv Sena is not yet sure to get South Mumbai as the BJP has staked its claim on the seat while the Eknath Shinde's party is yet to announce a nominee for North West Mumbai which is currently represented by veteran Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar.

Meanwhile, the BJP has not yet announced its nominee for the North Central seat, from where Poonam Mahajan is the sitting MP.