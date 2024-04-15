Ship Iran seized was en route to India: Navy chief

PANAJI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday said the vessel with a foreign flag and 17 Indians on board was headed for one of the Indian ports after clearing the Strait of Hormuz when troops came in helicopters and boarded it.

Speaking to reporters at INS Hansa at Vasco in Goa, Admiral Kumar said it was a foreign-flagged flag and added, “We don’t have any update now.”