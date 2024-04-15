Begin typing your search...

Ship Iran seized was en route to India: Navy chief

Speaking to reporters at INS Hansa at Vasco in Goa, Admiral Kumar said it was a foreign-flagged flag and added, “We don’t have any update now.”

ByAgenciesAgencies|14 April 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-14 23:30:40.0  )
Ship Iran seized was en route to India: Navy chief
Representative Image

PANAJI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday said the vessel with a foreign flag and 17 Indians on board was headed for one of the Indian ports after clearing the Strait of Hormuz when troops came in helicopters and boarded it.

Agencies

