Shifting students from unrecognised madrassas stayed

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court stayed the operation of the communications issued by child rights body NCPCR urging states to shift students of unrecognised madrassas to government schools on Monday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions made by the senior advocate representing the Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind that the communications of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and consequential actions of some of the states needed to be stayed.

The organisation has challenged the action of the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Tripura directing that students of unrecognised madrassas should be shifted to government schools.

The apex court ordered the communications of the NCPCR issued on June 7 and June 25 this year should not be acted upon.

It also said the consequential orders of the states shall also remain stayed. It also permitted the Muslim body to make states, other than Uttar Pradesh and Tripura as parties to its petition.