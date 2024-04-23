"She's afraid they'll support PM Modi": Amit Shah takes jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee

UTTAE DINAJPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee , saying she stops PM Modi's schemes from reaching the people as she's afraid they'll support him.

"Mamata Didi does not let Modi Ji's schemes reach the people, she stops them. She is afraid that if Modi Ji's schemes reach, the people of Bengal, they will support Modi Ji," he said while addressing a public rally in Karandighi, in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur.

Shah urged the people of West Bengal to vote for PM Modi, citing reasons such as ending violence and infiltration, granting citizenship to refugees, and stopping disrespect towards women.

"If you want to free Bengal of violence, stop infiltration in the state, give citizenship to refugees, to stop disrespect of our mothers and sisters as it happened in Sandeshkhali, then there is only one way- make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister," he said.

He also launched an attack on CM Mamata Banerjee over her stance on NRC-CAA, saying you are encouraging infiltration and, on the other hand, you are opposing citizenship for refugees.

"I have come to ask Mamata Didi, what problem she has if the Hindu and Buddhist refugees from Bangladesh get citizenship in India. On one hand, you are encouraging infiltration and on the other hand, you are opposing citizenship for refugees," he said.

Voting for the remaining constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Though the TMC is part of the INDIA bloc, it does not have a seat-sharing arrangement with the other parties in the alliance, like Congress and the Left parties in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC emerged as the dominant force, securing 34 seats in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only 2 seats. The CPI (M) and the Congress won 2 and 4 seats, respectively.

However, the political landscape saw a significant shift in the 2019 polls. The BJP won 18 seats, a stark contrast to their previous tally. The TMC, although still in the lead, saw their seat count reduced to 22. The Congress's representation was reduced to just 2 seats, while the Left Front was unable to secure any seats.

The shift in power dynamics has created a highly competitive political environment. The BJP party, having won the 2019 elections, is now making a concentrated effort to unseat the TMC from its stronghold and become the dominant political force in West Bengal. The upcoming elections will be a pivotal moment for both parties as they seek to demonstrate their political strength and gain the upper hand.