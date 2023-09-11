Sharad Pawar to host 1st meet of key INDIA panel on Sept 13

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of the Opposition bloc INDIA will be held in the national capital on September 13, leaders said on Sunday.

The meet, to be held at the residence ofNCP supremo Sharad Pawar

, will chalk out the coalition’s strategies and future programmes, they said. In their last meeting in Mumbai, the leaders of the bloc constituted the 14-member coordination committee, which would act as the top decision-making body of the alliance.

Besides Pawar, the panel has TR Baalu of the DMK, Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, KC Venugopal of the Congress, Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh of the JD(U), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (National Conference), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), and a CPM leader.