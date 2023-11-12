Begin typing your search...

Sharad Pawar feels unwell during meeting, advised rest by doctors

The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali

ByPTIPTI|12 Nov 2023 2:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-12 02:16:03.0  )
Sharad Pawar feels unwell during meeting, advised rest by doctors
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar 

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting at his hometown Baramati on Saturday evening and advised rest by doctors, party sources said.

Pawar was attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they said.

His scheduled visit to Purandar in Pune district on Sunday was cancelled, sources added.

PTI

