Sharad Pawar discharged from Pune hospital; advised rest for 3-4 days: Supriya Sule

Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said he has been advised to rest for three to four days. “Accordingly, he will rest at home and will resume his daily work thereafter,” she said in a social media post.

Pawar was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic here earlier this week from his residence in Baramati town, Pune district, after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough.