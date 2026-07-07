Shahjahanpur police custody death: Rape accused died of heart attack, reveals autopsy

According to police, Pradeep was brought to the Sidhauli police station on Sunday evening based on a complaint by his 17-year-old stepdaughter that he had been raping her for the last three years.

Pradeep's last rites were conducted under strict police security on Monday.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that her stepfather had been sexually assaulting her for the past three years and even after her marriage two months ago, he was refusing to let her live with her in-laws, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit said.

The girl claimed in her complaint that her stepfather continued to assault her after her marriage and threatened to disclose things to her husband if she resisted.