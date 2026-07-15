'Shaheedi' memorial to be built at Harike Pattan, says Akal Takht Jathedar amid 'Satluj' row

Gargajj further announced that the Akal Takht, through the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, would comprehensively document the details of all those who were allegedly killed, declared unclaimed, and cremated without being handed over to their families between 1982 and 1995.

He said these records would become part of the official archives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

The 'ardas' on the banks of the Satluj river had been announced by the head priest of the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs after the issue came into focus following a row over Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj' which is based on Khalra, who had brought such cases to light.

In the prayer, Gargajj remembered those who were cremated as "unclaimed" and whose bodies were dumped into rivers as he raised the issue of human rights violations.

He also named one Hindu --Gulshan Kumar --from Tarn Taran, who allegedly disappeared.

"We are not speaking about any particular religion. We have come here to speak about human rights," he noted.