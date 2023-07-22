Shah to launch BJP rallyfrom Rameswaram

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the State BJP unit’s “En Mann, En Makka” (my land, my people) yatra on July 28 in Rameswaram, as the party looks to strengthen its presence in the Dravidian state in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

National general secretary CT Ravi, who is in charge of the State, said the rally, organised in five stages, would conclude in Chennai in the second week of January.