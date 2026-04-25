Shah says BJP will win 110 seats in phase 1, promises swift implementation of CAA in Bengal

Polling was held in 152 of the 294 assembly constituencies on April 23 and recorded a turnout of nearly 93 per cent. The second phase of polling for the remaining 142 seats will be held on April 29. Results will be announced on May 4.

With the politically influential Matua community's vote central to BJP’s electoral calculations in several border districts, Shah accused Banerjee of deliberately blocking the implementation of the CAA and keeping those refugee families in uncertainty for vote-bank politics.

“Didi does not allow the implementation of the CAA. You form the government of the lotus, and after May 5, the BJP government will ensure that every brother and sister of the Matua community receives citizenship,” he said.