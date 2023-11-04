Shah backs castedata, but wants it after deliberations

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP never opposed the idea of caste census, but it would make an appropriate decision on it after consulting everyone, a statement that comes amid a strong demand by the Congress and some other parties to carry out the exercise at the national level.

He was talking to reporters at the launch of the party’s manifesto for this month’s Chhattisgarh elections here.

“We will take the appropriate decision after consulting everyone,” he said.