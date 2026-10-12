SFI members show bruises, recount 'assault' by police during anti-SIR protests; allege sexual harassment

A protester is experiencing hearing impairment on being slapped and was receiving treatment at a hospital, they further alleged.

Students' Federation of India (SFI) president Adarsh M Saji, leaders Aishe Ghosh, Nadia and Sharanya, among others, showed their bruises at a press conference and accused police of using violence to suppress dissent.

Ghosh said the injuries she had sustained were minor compared with those suffered by other students.

"Nothing compared to what students are facing," she said, displaying her bruises. She alleged that students had suffered fractures in their hands and legs, and were beaten inside detention vans.

Nadia, Delhi SFI president, recounted being surrounded and assaulted by women police personnel inside a detention vehicle.

"Six policewomen (were) trying to stop my friend from recording; five were on me," she said, alleging that she was hit on her hand while another officer pulled her hair. A police officer was also trying to twist her finger, leaving her in extreme pain, she alleged.

An SFI member from Delhi alleged that women protesters were subjected to sexual humiliation while being detained.

"When I was being shoved in the bus, a police officer lifted my kurta," she said, alleging that male police personnel were present inside the bus where women protesters were confined in cramped compartments.

A protester from Kerala, identified by fellow protesters as Fidel, was allegedly slapped several times on his right ear and suffered serious hearing impairment. He was taken to RML Hospital, SFI protesters said.