SFI condemns police 'brutality' at Delhi protest, announces nationwide strike on July 24

In a press note, the student organisation alleged that police resorted to lathi charge, tear gas, rubber bullets and pellet guns to disperse protesters during the march towards Parliament, resulting in injuries to several demonstrators, including Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists.

The organisation also alleged that women protesters were molested and claimed that police personnel used "unprovoked" force against demonstrators.

However, a Delhi Police source claimed that all the allegations about men police personnel attacking women protesters are "baseless".

The Delhi Police has, in turn, accused protesters of displaying "unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour" and attacking the personnel deployed with stones and other objects. It said 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers, while "60 protesters were also reported to get injured".

The SFI condemned the alleged police action and questioned the Centre's handling of students' demands related to the NEET paper leak and other issues concerning the education sector.

The organisation said it would approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged police excesses and announced plans to constitute an independent "People's Commission" comprising eminent personalities and former judges to inquire into the events of July 20.

According to the SFI, the commission would examine allegations of police brutality and recommend measures to ensure justice for those affected.

The student body announced a nationwide campaign beginning on Wednesday with campus protests, rallies and street-corner meetings across colleges and universities.