SFI condemns police 'brutality' at Delhi protest, announces nationwide strike on July 24

NEW DELHI: The SFI on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police used excessive force against students during the Delhi protest on July 20, and announced a series of protest programmes over the next few days -- including a nationwide student strike and class boycott on July 24.
In a press note, the student organisation alleged that police resorted to lathi charge, tear gas, rubber bullets and pellet guns to disperse protesters during the march towards Parliament, resulting in injuries to several demonstrators, including Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists.
The organisation also alleged that women protesters were molested and claimed that police personnel used "unprovoked" force against demonstrators.
However, a Delhi Police source claimed that all the allegations about men police personnel attacking women protesters are "baseless".
The Delhi Police has, in turn, accused protesters of displaying "unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour" and attacking the personnel deployed with stones and other objects. It said 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers, while "60 protesters were also reported to get injured".
The SFI condemned the alleged police action and questioned the Centre's handling of students' demands related to the NEET paper leak and other issues concerning the education sector.
The organisation said it would approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged police excesses and announced plans to constitute an independent "People's Commission" comprising eminent personalities and former judges to inquire into the events of July 20.
According to the SFI, the commission would examine allegations of police brutality and recommend measures to ensure justice for those affected.
The student body announced a nationwide campaign beginning on Wednesday with campus protests, rallies and street-corner meetings across colleges and universities.
On July 23, it plans to organise marches to Raj Bhavans and Lok Bhavans, or protests outside central government offices in states, with the support of several organisations, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU). The SFI also said it would seek the intervention of the president on the issue.
The organisation has called for an all-India student strike and class boycott on July 24.
It also announced an overnight nationwide protest programme titled 'Raat Jaago, Desh Jaago' from 10 pm on the same day, saying torchlight rallies, cultural programmes and all-night gatherings would be organised at multiple locations across the country.
For July 25 and 26, the SFI said it would launch a campaign titled 'Return Gift', under which its members would distribute Melody chocolates to police personnel. It also said it would display banners and photographs highlighting the police action during the protests and collect public signatures as part of a nationwide awareness campaign.
The organisation reiterated its support for students protesting over education-related issues and appealed to people across the country to participate in its programmes.