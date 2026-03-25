Sexual exploitation case against Goa councillor's son: 2 minor victims file complaints

The Curchorem police in Goa's Kushavati district on March 22 arrested Soham Naik (20), son of local councillor Sushant Naik, under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Goa Children's Act for allegedly shooting and circulating obscene videos of girls.

The accused has also been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Investigation into the case was handed over to the Crime Branch on Tuesday.