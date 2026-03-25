Sexual exploitation case against Goa councillor's son: 2 minor victims file complaints

PANAJI: Two minor girls have come forward to lodge complaints in connection with a case of alleged sexual exploitation in which the son of a Goa BJP councillor has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.
The Curchorem police in Goa's Kushavati district on March 22 arrested Soham Naik (20), son of local councillor Sushant Naik, under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Goa Children's Act for allegedly shooting and circulating obscene videos of girls.
The accused has also been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
Investigation into the case was handed over to the Crime Branch on Tuesday.
Two minor girl victims deposed before the investigation officer at Curchorem before the case was handed over to the Crime Branch, Superintendent of Police (Kushavati District) Santosh Desai told reporters in Margao on Tuesday evening.
Three cases have so far been registered against the accused, he said, adding that more victims are likely to come forward.
On March 21, locals protested outside the Curchorem police station after some obscene videos of local minor girls were found being circulated by the accused.
Police initially did not take the accused into custody in the absence of a formal complaint, but later arrested him on March 22 after the public refused to leave the police station.