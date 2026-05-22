Severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail over parts of India: IMD

It added that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from May 22 to May 28.

Severe heatwave conditions are predicted in some areas of these regions between May 24 and May 27.

"Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Rajasthan during May 22-28, with severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated/some pockets over West Rajasthan during May 24-28," the IMD said.