Several TMC lawmakers in touch, but no induction right now: Bengal BJP chief

In an interview with PTI, Bhattacharya said after securing a decisive mandate on its own, the party was under no compulsion to induct leaders from rival camps, and rejected any distinction between a "good TMC" and a "bad TMC".

He asserted that the party had learnt from its experience of large-scale defections ahead of the 2021 assembly polls and would keep those lessons in mind in future.

At the same time, signalling what he described as a changed political reality in Bengal, Bhattacharya said Muslims should recognise that governments could be formed without depending on minority votes, arguing that the BJP's two-thirds majority had altered the state's electoral arithmetic.