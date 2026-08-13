Several social organisations serving free food to agitating students in Ranchi

"We support these students by serving them food. These are our children, and they are fighting for their legitimate rights. Most come from middle-class and lower-middle-class families. They are fighting not only for themselves but also for future generations," Singh said.

"When I see these students fighting against a corrupt system that snatches away their rights, it pains me. However, serving them food brings a deep sense of satisfaction knowing that we are helping these children to the best of our ability. We provide food to over 1,000 students daily and will continue as long as they remain here with their demands," Singh said.

He added that around 40 to 50 members of his team come to serve these students. The most admirable aspect is that, even though their rights have been denied for decades, they are not abusing anyone. They are neither raising anti-government nor anti-national slogans; they are simply standing firm on the demand that their concerns be addressed, another member said.

There was a Gen-Z protest at Jantar Mantar, and there is one here as well, but there is a world of difference in how the two protests are being conducted, he said.

Another team from the 'Hindu Jagrit Manch' arrives daily at the protest site with food for students.

Rishi Sahdev, a member of the Manch, told PTI they have been continuously providing food to the students for the past 12 days. In these 12 days, only August 10 was a day of disappointment, when many students did not eat after the police lathicharge during a march to the Assembly. On that day, the students were deeply dejected.

"Our team has 10 to 12 members, and we are very happy to serve these children. They are fighting for genuine issues. When we ourselves were students, we too had little money. These children are in the same phase of life, so supporting them is our duty (dharma)," Sahdev said.

Another team led by Ravi Singh Choudhary, who authored 'Jaago Maa' has also been distributing food among the students for the past two weeks.