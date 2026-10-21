Several houses torched in abandoned Manipur village amid ethnic tensions

IMPHAL: Several houses were set on fire in an abandoned village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Wednesday morning, triggering fresh tensions.
Khoikai Kuki village, located near Chassad village, was set ablaze by suspected militants around 5.30 am, police said.
The village had been deserted after residents fled amid escalating clashes between the Kuki and Naga communities, they said.
The extent of the damage and the identity of those involved were yet to be ascertained, they added.
More than 50 people have been killed and dozens of houses burnt in ethnic clashes between the two tribal communities in the state since early this year. Tamenglong, Noney, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Kamjong are among the districts affected by the violence.