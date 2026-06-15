Seven-year-old dies of Shigella infection in Kerala; fourth fatality this year

The deceased, Arjav, died while undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, they said.

Officials said Arjav had been admitted to the hospital on June 12 with fever and diarrhoea and was later diagnosed with Shigella infection.

This is the fourth Shigella-related death reported in the state this year and the third in June, officials said.

According to data from the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), 138 confirmed cases of Shigella infection had been reported in Kerala till June 14, with the highest number of cases recorded in Kozhikode district.