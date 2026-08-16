Seven students injured after ABVP-NSUI clash at EFLU campus in Hyderabad; cases booked

The clash occurred on August 14 following an argument between the cadres of the two student groups during a protest by ABVP members at a women's hostel a day earlier.

The NSUI accused the ABVP members of making casteist slurs against a student, besides assaulting the EFLU Students' Union Vice-President. It further alleged that a group of ABVP members attacked its members with sticks and glass bottles, leaving several students seriously injured.

However, according to the ABVP EFLU Unit, on August 13, one of the wardens spoke rudely and made certain remarks against two female students who had requested to stay as inmates.