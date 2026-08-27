Seven killed in private bus-auto rickshaw collision in Andhra

According to Narasaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Hanumanth Rao, the incident occurred around 1 am when the private bus heading to Tirupati reached the bypass near Chilakaluripet to pick up a passenger.

“Seven people were killed and six others injured when the bus collided with an auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction in Palnadu district on Thursday,” Rao told PTI.

After picking up the passenger, the bus proceeded towards the Narasaraopet bus stand, when it hit an auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction.