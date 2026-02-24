Seva Teerth won't be a place for display of power, but a centre for empowerment: Cabinet resolution

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also resolved that every effort of governance conducted from Seva Teerth will remain connected to the spirit of simplifying the life of the last person in the country.

According to the resolution, termed 'Seva Sankalp Resolution', a new beginning in India's development Journey, every decision taken in the new building will be inspired by a spirit of service toward 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building.

"The Union Cabinet reiterates its resolve that every decision taken in this premises will be inspired by the sentiment of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'. This place will not be a centre for the display of power, but rather a centre for the empowerment of every Indian," the resolution read.

"We reaffirm that, in line with our vision, we will further strengthen the governance model that is transparent, aware, and sensitive to the emotions of citizens," it said.