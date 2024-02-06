Begin typing your search...

Of the 16 AIIMS, six are fully functional at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh, he said.

ByPTIPTI|6 Feb 2024 12:54 PM GMT
Setting up 22 AIIMS across India approved till date: Mandaviya tells RS
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Setting up 22 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana have been approved till date, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Out of the 22 AIIMS, teaching and learning, research, and patient care services are being provided in 16 AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, Deoghar, Bathinda, Guwahati, Kalyani, Mangalagiri and Bibinagar, Mandaviya said while responding to a question.

Of the 16 AIIMS, six are fully functional at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh, he said.

Besides 16 functional AIIMS, six AIIMS at Rajkot (Gujarat), Vijaypur (Jammu), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Awantipora (Kashmir), Rewari (Haryana), and Darbhanga (Bihar) are at various stages of operationalisation, he informed the Upper House.

In the Northeast region, AIIMS at Guwahati has already been established and is functional, Mandaviya said, adding "no proposal for establishment of new AIIMS has been approved by the government during 2022-23".

PTI

