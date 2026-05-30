Setback to NCP (SP) as its leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure joins BJP

He joined the saffron party in Mumbai in the presence of its state unit chief Ravindra Chavan and former Lok Sabha member Sujay Vikhe Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Today I have joined the BJP. This decision has been taken after discussions with all my supporters."

He said he did not have the courage to speak to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar or party leader Jayant Patil about his move, but had conveyed his position to its MP Supriya Sule.