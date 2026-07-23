Set up fast-track courts for corruption-accused leaders inducted by BJP: Sibal

"Why are fast-track proceedings not being initiated against them? Why is the CBI not investigating them? And why were the investigations that were already underway stopped? They should answer these questions first," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The student protests began on June 28, and it has now been 25 days but during this entire period, the government did not engage with the students.

"Did it make any statement or address their concerns? When the students were on a hunger strike, the government remained silent. Now, they have suddenly woken up because they realise the situation has slipped out of their hands. Their countdown has begun, so they are now talking.

"They know the public mood has turned against them. There is widespread anger among the people of India, especially the youth," Sibal said.

The BJP only has one issue -- Hindu-Muslim, and they are not bothered about education, he claimed and added that the ruling party is only concerned about staying on in power.

His remarks came after Modi said on X that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth.